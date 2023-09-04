Tennessee to wear Condredge Holloway inspired ‘Smokey Grey’ uniforms against Austin Peay

Tennessee will have a new look when they hit the field at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The latest edition of the ‘Smokey Grey’ uniform will honor former Tennessee quarterback Condredge Holloway, and they’ll debut on the 51 year anniversary of his first ever start for the Volunteers.

Holloway’s start at Tennessee marked the first time ever that a Black quarterback started a game in the SEC. Now, the Volunteers will honor him with the ‘Artful Dodger’ version of the smokey alternatives.

Here’s Joe Milton showing off the look, which throws back to the Holloway era with the orange accent on top of the shoulders. The jersey numbers are also outlined in white.

Saturday will mark 51 years to the day of Condredge Holloway's first start at the University of Tennessee becoming the first Black quarterback to start in the @SEC pic.twitter.com/W46Em07xMp — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 4, 2023

Holloway played at Tennessee from 1972-1974. Tennessee has thrown back to that era before, wearing a similar template back in the 2004 opener against UNLV. Tennessee will wear these on Saturday evening against Austin Peay (5 p.m. ET, SEC Network+).