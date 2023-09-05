 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee moves to No. 9 in latest Coaches Poll

On the way up.

By Terry A. Lambert
/ new

Syndication: The Tennessean Caitie McMekin / News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following Tennessee’s 49-13 win over Virginia on Saturday, the Volunteers are up to No. 9 in the latest Coaches Poll. Josh Heupel’s year three team was far from perfect against the Cavaliers, but their physicality eventually took over late in the second quarter. Jaylen Wright and the rushing attack capped it off, moving Tennessee to 1-0 on the year.

The Volunteers host Austin Peay this week in Knoxville.

Georgia held on to the top spot, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and Florida State. The Seminoles were big winners in week one, thrashing LSU and making an early statement in the race for the College Football Playoff. LSU tumbled to No. 14.

Coach Prime and Colorado entered the poll at No. 25 following their big win at TCU. Duke checked in at No. 24 after beating Clemson on Monday night. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers remained ranked, coming in at No. 21.

Updated College Football Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes
  5. Florida State Seminoles
  6. USC Trojans
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies
  9. Tennessee Volunteers
  10. Texas Longhorns
  11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  12. Utah Utes
  13. Oregon Ducks
  14. LSU Tigers
  15. Kansas State Wildcats
  16. North Carolina Tar Heels
  17. Oklahoma Sooners
  18. Oregon State Beavers
  19. Wisconsin Badgers
  20. Ole Miss Rebels
  21. Clemson Tigers
  22. Tulane Green Wave
  23. Texas A&M Aggies
  24. Duke Blue Devils
  25. Colorado Buffaloes

