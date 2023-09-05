Tennessee moves to No. 9 in latest Coaches Poll

Following Tennessee’s 49-13 win over Virginia on Saturday, the Volunteers are up to No. 9 in the latest Coaches Poll. Josh Heupel’s year three team was far from perfect against the Cavaliers, but their physicality eventually took over late in the second quarter. Jaylen Wright and the rushing attack capped it off, moving Tennessee to 1-0 on the year.

The Volunteers host Austin Peay this week in Knoxville.

Georgia held on to the top spot, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and Florida State. The Seminoles were big winners in week one, thrashing LSU and making an early statement in the race for the College Football Playoff. LSU tumbled to No. 14.

Coach Prime and Colorado entered the poll at No. 25 following their big win at TCU. Duke checked in at No. 24 after beating Clemson on Monday night. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers remained ranked, coming in at No. 21.

