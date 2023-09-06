What a week one it was.

The story of the week was clearly Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, which walked right into TCU and took down the Horned Frogs. Both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were spectacular, legitimately throwing their names into the Heisman debate to kick off the year.

Books took plenty of money on Sanders as a longshot over the summer, and now his odds have climbed into the top 15, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Hunter, his teammate who plays both ways, actually has better odds at +2500. His work as an impact receiver and shutdown corner on Saturday was extremely impressive. Colorado renews their rivalry with Nebraska this weekend.

Florida State’s Jordan Travis is on the move after an impressive first game, as the Seminoles took LSU apart. Michael Penix Jr. is also firmly in the mix.

Joe Milton’s number moved from +2200 to +2000 following a four touchdown (2 passing, 2 rushing) performance against Virginia. Milton’s statline would have looked quite a bit better if Ramel Keyton was able to hold on to that early drop down the field.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe also entered the picture after winning the starting quarterback job to open the year. He’s got a big early moment this weekend, set to face the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa.

Below are the full updated odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated Heisman Trophy odds after week one

Caleb Williams +475

Jordan Travis +750

Michael Penix Jr. +800

Sam Hartman +1600

Bo Nix +1600

J.J. McCarthy +1700

Jalen Milroe +2000

Joe Milton +2000

Drew Allar +2000

Drake Maye +2200

Quinn Ewers +2200

Travis Hunter +2500

Shedeur Sanders +2800

Carson Beck +3000

