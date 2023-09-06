Tennessee Reacts Survey: Which ‘swing game’ are you most concerned with this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Volunteers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Tennessee hosts Austin Peay this week, giving them one final opportunity to tune things up before starting conference play. Week three will be when things get real for the Volunteers, looking to win their first game in Gainesville since 2003.

The Volunteers are looking to improve on their 11-2 mark from a year ago, trying to stay undefeated in conference play until that big November showdown with Georgia. Doing so means taking care of who you’re supposed to beat — easier said than done in the SEC.

A handful of swing games could end up telling the story of this team, just as they did a year ago. Tennessee beat LSU, Kentucky and Florida, but stumbled against South Carolina.

What about this year? Which swing game has you the most concerned looking ahead to conference play? Is it at Florida? Texas A&M or South Carolina? Or maybe even the trip to Kentucky? Tennessee is favored in all four of these matchups — which one scares you the most?

(Note: The Vols are decent-sized underdogs to Alabama and Georgia, so we won’t categorize those as swing games.)