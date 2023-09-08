SEC releases Tennessee’s basketball conference schedule

Tennessee basketball officially has dates for their SEC schedule. After taking on a tough non-conference schedule that features North Carolina, Illinois, N.C. State and the Maui Invitational, the Volunteers will start the SEC grind with Ole Miss on January 6th.

The Volunteers will open conference play at home with the Rebels before hitting the road to Mississippi State and Georgia.

Tennessee will host Alabama on January 20th before travelling to Vanderbilt on January 27th, where they’ll be looking for a little revenge. Tough trips to Texas A&M and Arkansas are set for February 10th and February 14th. The Vols will also travel to Tuscaloosa on March 2nd to face the Crimson Tide again.

The Kentucky matchups are set for February 3rd in Lexington, then March 9th in Knoxville to end the regular season.

Take a look at the full slate below.

2023-24 Tennessee Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 6: Ole Miss

Wednesday, Jan. 10: at Mississippi State

Saturday, Jan. 13: at Georgia

Tuesday, Jan. 16: Florida

Saturday, Jan. 20: Alabama

Saturday, Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt

Tuesday, Jan. 30: South Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 3: at Kentucky

Wednesday, Feb. 7: LSU

Saturday, Feb. 10: at Texas A&M

Wednesday, Feb. 14: at Arkansas

Saturday, Feb. 17: Vanderbilt

Tuesday, Feb. 20: at Missouri

Saturday, Feb. 24: Texas A&M

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Auburn

Saturday, March 2: at Alabama

Wednesday, March 6: at South Carolina

Saturday, March 9: Kentucky