SEC releases Tennessee’s basketball conference schedule

Tennessee basketball officially has dates for their SEC schedule. After taking on a tough non-conference schedule that features North Carolina, Illinois, N.C. State and the Maui Invitational, the Volunteers will start the SEC grind with Ole Miss on January 6th.
The Volunteers will open conference play at home with the Rebels before hitting the road to Mississippi State and Georgia.
Tennessee will host Alabama on January 20th before travelling to Vanderbilt on January 27th, where they’ll be looking for a little revenge. Tough trips to Texas A&M and Arkansas are set for February 10th and February 14th. The Vols will also travel to Tuscaloosa on March 2nd to face the Crimson Tide again.
The Kentucky matchups are set for February 3rd in Lexington, then March 9th in Knoxville to end the regular season.
Take a look at the full slate below.
2023-24 Tennessee Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 6: Ole Miss
Wednesday, Jan. 10: at Mississippi State
Saturday, Jan. 13: at Georgia
Tuesday, Jan. 16: Florida
Saturday, Jan. 20: Alabama
Saturday, Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt
Tuesday, Jan. 30: South Carolina
Saturday, Feb. 3: at Kentucky
Wednesday, Feb. 7: LSU
Saturday, Feb. 10: at Texas A&M
Wednesday, Feb. 14: at Arkansas
Saturday, Feb. 17: Vanderbilt
Tuesday, Feb. 20: at Missouri
Saturday, Feb. 24: Texas A&M
Wednesday, Feb. 28: Auburn
Saturday, March 2: at Alabama
Wednesday, March 6: at South Carolina
Saturday, March 9: Kentucky
