SBNation Reacts Poll: Swing game? Tennessee fans most concerned with Texas A&M

Every year there are a handful of games that determine the ultimate fate of any college football team. We call those game swing games — outcomes that can really go in any direction. Just look at the South Carolina game in 2022 for evidence.

What will that game be this year? We asked, you voted, and the results are in. The majority chose Texas A&M, which will visit Knoxville on October 14th. The Aggies beat out the Florida Gators, which Tennessee will face next week, by a healthy margin.

Florida, of course, took one on the chin last week at Utah, facing the Utes’ backup quarterback. Billy Napier’s team looked dreadful, but at the same time, Tennessee hasn’t won in The Swamp since 2003. Can they get past the mental hurdle?

We’ll learn more about Texas A&M on Saturday at Miami. We know they have talent, but will they live up to expectations? They certainly didn’t last year.

Unsurprisingly, nobody seems too concerned with South Carolina at home, while a road trip to Kentucky checked in at third with 14 percent of the vote. That trip to Kroger Field following Alabama has trap game written all over it, however.

Tennessee has Austin Peay up next this weekend before the real fun begins. The Volunteers will look to tackle their first ‘swing game’ next week, heading to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators.