The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action this Saturday, set to take on Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium. It’s the home opener for Tennessee, which won last week in Nashville against Virginia, 49-13.

The Volunteers will be wearing ‘Artful Dodger’ versions of their smokey grey alternate uniforms, honoring former Tennessee quarterback Condredge Holloway. Today marks 51 years since Holloway’s first ever start for the Volunteers.

There won’t be much intrigue on the scoreboard today, but it is an opportunity to tune up the downfield passing attack, which struggled in week one. We’ll also get a chance to see younger players get significant playing time. The second half should belong to five-star freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, as he continues to settle in at the college level.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a 44.5 point favorite today.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay: How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: None

Streaming: ESPN+, SEC Network+