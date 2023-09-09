College Football Week 2: Schedule, TV Channels, Time, Odds and more

Week 2 of college football is here, and we have several games of interest to keep tabs on around the country.
Colorado will kick the day off, looking to keep the momentum rolling after a huge debut last week for Coach Prime. They’ll host Nebraska today, renewing a great rivalry from the 90s. The Buffaloes are 2.5 point favorites as of this morning.
Ole Miss will head to Tulane this afternoon in a really interesting matchup, while Texas A&M will head over to Miami to face the Hurricanes.
Of course, the headliner is Texas-Alabama tonight. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin last year, and they’re now touchdown favorites over the Longhorns this year in Tuscaloosa.
Below is the full schedule, with the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 2 College Football Schedule
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (-10): 11 am ET, ACCN
Nebraska at Colorado (-2.5): Noon ET, FOX
Notre Dame (-7) at NC State: Noon ET, ABC
Utah (-7) at Baylor: Noon ET, ESPN
Ball State at Georgia (-42): Noon ET, SECN
Purdue at Virginia Tech (-2): Noon ET, ESPN2
Ole Miss (-7.5) at Tulane: 3:30 pm ET, ESPN2
Texas A&M (-3) at Miami: 3:30 pm ET, ABC
Iowa (-3.5) at Iowa State: 3:30 pm ET, FOX
App State at North Carolina (-19.5): 5:15 pm ET, ACCN
SMU at Oklahoma (-16.5): 6 pm ET, ESPN+
Texas at Alabama (-7): 7 pm ET, ESPN
Oregon (-6) at Texas Tech: 7 pm ET, FOX
UCF (-3) at Boise State: 7 pm ET, FS1
Wisconsin (-5.5) at Washington State: 7:30 pm ET, ABC
Arizona at Mississippi State (-9): 7:30 pm ET, SECN
UCLA (-13.5) at San Diego State: 7:30 pm ET, CBS
Auburn (-5.5) at Cal: 10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Oklahoma State (-2.5) at Arizona State: 10:30 pm ET, FS1
Stanford at USC (-29): 10:30 pm ET, FOX
