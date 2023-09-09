College Football Week 2: Schedule, TV Channels, Time, Odds and more

Week 2 of college football is here, and we have several games of interest to keep tabs on around the country.

Colorado will kick the day off, looking to keep the momentum rolling after a huge debut last week for Coach Prime. They’ll host Nebraska today, renewing a great rivalry from the 90s. The Buffaloes are 2.5 point favorites as of this morning.

Ole Miss will head to Tulane this afternoon in a really interesting matchup, while Texas A&M will head over to Miami to face the Hurricanes.

Of course, the headliner is Texas-Alabama tonight. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin last year, and they’re now touchdown favorites over the Longhorns this year in Tuscaloosa.

Below is the full schedule, with the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 2 College Football Schedule

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (-10): 11 am ET, ACCN

Nebraska at Colorado (-2.5): Noon ET, FOX

Notre Dame (-7) at NC State: Noon ET, ABC

Utah (-7) at Baylor: Noon ET, ESPN

Ball State at Georgia (-42): Noon ET, SECN

Purdue at Virginia Tech (-2): Noon ET, ESPN2

Ole Miss (-7.5) at Tulane: 3:30 pm ET, ESPN2

Texas A&M (-3) at Miami: 3:30 pm ET, ABC

Iowa (-3.5) at Iowa State: 3:30 pm ET, FOX

App State at North Carolina (-19.5): 5:15 pm ET, ACCN

SMU at Oklahoma (-16.5): 6 pm ET, ESPN+

Texas at Alabama (-7): 7 pm ET, ESPN

Oregon (-6) at Texas Tech: 7 pm ET, FOX

UCF (-3) at Boise State: 7 pm ET, FS1

Wisconsin (-5.5) at Washington State: 7:30 pm ET, ABC

Arizona at Mississippi State (-9): 7:30 pm ET, SECN

UCLA (-13.5) at San Diego State: 7:30 pm ET, CBS

Auburn (-5.5) at Cal: 10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Oklahoma State (-2.5) at Arizona State: 10:30 pm ET, FS1

Stanford at USC (-29): 10:30 pm ET, FOX

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.