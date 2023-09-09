 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Game Thread: Tennessee vs. Austin Peay

Game No. 2.

By Terry A. Lambert
/ new
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee and Austin Peay are set for battle at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are 48 point favorites.

Discuss below!

More From Rocky Top Talk

Loading comments...