Filed under: Tennessee Volunteer Football Open Game Thread: Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game No. 2. By Terry A. Lambert@TLambertTN Sep 9, 2023, 5:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Game Thread: Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Tennessee and Austin Peay are set for battle at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are 48 point favorites. Discuss below! More From Rocky Top Talk Five key takeaways from Tennessee’s win over Austin Peay Staff Picks: Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Tennessee vs. Austin Peay: How to watch College Football Week 2: Schedule, TV Channels, Time, Odds and more Which young defensive players could shine against Austin Peay? SBNation Reacts Poll: Swing game? Tennessee fans most concerned with Texas A&M Loading comments...
Loading comments...