Tyler Baron flips transfer commitment to Louisville

The transfer portal seemingly never stops turning these days — even after you’ve made your initial commitment. You see flips and decommitments all the time now, just as you would in the regular recruiting world. That’s what we’ve seen from Tyler Baron this week, who flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Louisville.

The move isn’t totally out of left field, considering his former teammates Wesley Walker and Tamarion McDonald have also committed to the Cardinals. McDonald also initially committed to Ole Miss before flipping to Louisville.

Baron is coming off of a breakout season for Tennessee, where he really put all the pieces together to form a stout pass rush alongside of James Pearce. He finished his 2023 season with six sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. The 6-5, 250 pound defender will now spend his final season with the Cardinals, which are coming off of a 10-4 season and a second place finish in the ACC.

Baron is a former four-star prospect ranking just outside of the top 100 players in the class of 2020, per 247Sports. In his absence in the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa, Tennessee turned to Tyre West to fill his spot. Expect to see more of that from the former four-star prospect as we look ahead to 2024.