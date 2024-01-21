Former five-star offensive tackle Lance Heard appears in UTK student directory

The long rumored addition of former five-star offensive tackle is finally happening, it appears. Lance Heard, the top player in LSU’s 2023 recruiting class, is registered in the University of Tennessee system.

The 6-6, 340 pound offensive lineman was 11th ranked player during the 2023 cycle, per On3.

Heard appeared in the UTK student directory on Friday afternoon, although he hasn’t made an official announcement at this point.

Nothing official yet, but things have seemed to be trending in this direction for a while.

Heard is rated as a four-star transfer prospect coming off of his first season in Baton Rouge. He appeared in 12 games for the Tigers, logging 195 snaps as a true freshman. Heard played at right tackle for LSU, which just so happens to be a big current need for Tennessee after the departure of Gerald Mincey. Perhaps those two things are related.

Jeremias Heard, a three-star signee for Tennessee in the class of 2024, is Lance’s cousin.

John Campbell played left tackle for Tennessee last season. Veteran Dayne Davis was the logical plug-in at right tackle before today. However, Campbell was seen getting some work in at right tackle this week, so we’ll have to see how that shakes out during the offseason.

Heard would be Tennessee’s highest ranked addition out of the transfer portal so far, narrowly edging out tight end Holden Staes and receiver Chris Brazzell. The Volunteers would now be up to seven additions out of the portal.

Stay tuned for official word.