Former Stanford defensive lineman Jaxson Moi commits to Tennessee

Tennessee has added their second transfer portal commitment of the day, landing defensive lineman Jaxson Moi from Stanford. Moi is coming off of a visit to Knoxville this weekend, where he solidified his decision of Tennessee over Washington.

Moi made the announcement via X on Sunday.

The 6-2, 303 pound defensive tackle is coming off of his sophomore season at Stanford. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining to play in Knoxville.

The San Diego, California native was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, ranking as the 541st overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports.

Moi appeared in all 12 games for Stanford last season, making seven starts — including the final six games of the year. He was credited with 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and a half of a sack on the year. As a freshman, Moi was credited with 4.5 tackles for loss.

His recruitment out of the portal took a turn when Kalen DeBoer left Washington for Alabama, where he was scheduled for an official visit. That opened the door for Tennessee, where Rodney Garner was able to come in and add another big body to his room.

Tennessee will return Omari Thomas and Omarr Norman-Lott in the middle of the defense. Bryson Eason, Tyre West, Dominic Bailey and Daevin Hobbs will also all be factors up front in 2024. Moi gives them another veteran body to put into the rotation, which Garner continues to develop and make stronger.

Moi plans to arrive in Knoxville later this week to begin the spring semester.