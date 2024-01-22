Five-star quarterback George MacIntyre commits to Tennessee

Tennessee has secured their quarterback for the class of 2025, landing a commitment from five-star quarterback George MacIntyre on Monday. The longtime target wrapped up his recruitment today, choosing Tennessee over Alabama and LSU. Clemson, UCLA and Michigan were all also in the race over the last year.

Home sweet home to me. pic.twitter.com/lPZ7Cvzyh5 — George MacIntyre (@GeorgeMacIntyr6) January 22, 2024

MacIntyre is out of Brentwood Academy near Nashville. Per 247Sports, he’s the top ranked player in the state of Tennessee and the 15th ranked player overall in the 2025 cycle. MacIntyre is the third ranked quarterback prospect in the country.

The in-state prospect follows five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava and four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger. Josh Heupel’s quarterback pipeline is alive and well.

MacIntyre checks in at 6-5, 182 pounds. As a junior, MacIntyre threw for 3,229 yards and 25 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He scored three more touchdowns on the ground. In addition to his talents on the football field, MacIntyre is a legitimate D-1 basketball prospect. He even earned a couple offers and played on the AAU circuit.

However, football is in his blood. His father Matt played at Western Kentucky. His uncle Mike is the current head coach at FIU after spending time at Colorado and San Jose State. His grandfather George was the National Coach of the Year at Vanderbilt back in 1982.

MacIntyre is Tennessee’s sixth commitment of the 2025 class. He joins four-star tight end Jack VanDorselaer and three-star running back Justin Baker so far on the offensive side. Tennessee also holds three defensive back commitments to this point.