Javontez Spraggins announces 2024 return

What’s been assumed for a few weeks is now official — Javontez Spraggins in returning to Tennessee for the 2024 season. The standout offensive guard made the announcement on Thursday via his X account.

Spraggins returns alongside of Cooper Mays and John Campbell. Tennessee has added former five-star prospect Lance Heard to the roster as well, where it’s assumed that he’ll take the left tackle role. That’s a lot of experience and talent returning up front, which will be a massive boost for first-year starter Nico Iamaleava.

The former three-star prospect has turned himself into a legitimate NFL prospect. In fact, CBS Sports had him going in the first round of a mock draft last summer. Spraggins will hold off on starting that professional career for another year, while helping to usher in the Iamaleava era in Knoxville.

Next up for Spraggins will be continuing to work back to full strength, coming off of a knee injury late in the year. We’ll see if he’s able to get ready to by spring practices, which will begin in mid-March.