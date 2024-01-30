Tennessee sticks at No. 5 in latest AP Poll

Tennessee stayed put in the latest AP Top 25 poll, remaining as the fifth-ranked team in the country. The Volunteers had the mid-week off, but came back to come away with a road win against Vanderbilt to end the week on Saturday night. Dalton Knecht kept his hot streak going, pouring in another 32 points to lead the Vols to a win in Memorial Gymnasium.

UConn remains in the No. 1 spot, followed by Purdue, North Carolina and Houston. Wisconsin, which Tennessee beat on the road back in November, climbed all the way up to No. 6. That win over the Badgers is now clearly Tennessee’s best resume-builder to this point.

Kentucky lands at No. 10 after losing to South Carolina last week. Auburn tumbled all the way down to No. 16 following back to back losses. Alabama lands at No. 24 after pulling the upset over Auburn.

Memphis dropped out of the poll following their third straight loss (USF, Tulane, UAB).

