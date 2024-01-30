 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee sticks at No. 5 in latest AP Poll

The latest polls are out.

By Terry A. Lambert
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Vanderbilt Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee stayed put in the latest AP Top 25 poll, remaining as the fifth-ranked team in the country. The Volunteers had the mid-week off, but came back to come away with a road win against Vanderbilt to end the week on Saturday night. Dalton Knecht kept his hot streak going, pouring in another 32 points to lead the Vols to a win in Memorial Gymnasium.

UConn remains in the No. 1 spot, followed by Purdue, North Carolina and Houston. Wisconsin, which Tennessee beat on the road back in November, climbed all the way up to No. 6. That win over the Badgers is now clearly Tennessee’s best resume-builder to this point.

Kentucky lands at No. 10 after losing to South Carolina last week. Auburn tumbled all the way down to No. 16 following back to back losses. Alabama lands at No. 24 after pulling the upset over Auburn.

Memphis dropped out of the poll following their third straight loss (USF, Tulane, UAB).

Latest AP Top 25 Poll

  1. UConn
  2. Purdue
  3. North Carolina
  4. Houston
  5. Tennessee
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Duke
  8. Kansas
  9. Marquette
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arizona
  12. Iowa State
  13. Creighton
  14. Illinois
  15. Texas Tech
  16. Auburn
  17. Utah State
  18. Baylor
  19. New Mexico
  20. FAU
  21. Dayton
  22. BYU
  23. Oklahoma
  24. Alabama
  25. TCU

