No. 5 Tennessee rolls on tonight, set to host South Carolina at the Food City Center. The Gamecocks are currently 17-3 overall, sitting 5-2 in SEC play. Lamont Paris has South Carolina much improved in year two, looking to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

South Carolina is coming off of a perfect week, picking up wins over both Missouri and Kentucky at home. Their two losses in league play so far have come at Alabama and at home against Georgia.

The Gamecocks get a new level of test tonight, coming into Food City Center where Tennessee hasn’t lost in nearly a full year. The Volunteers are riding the wave of Dalton Knecht, who has five straight games with 25+ points.

Tennessee is suddenly gunning for a potential No. 1 seed, along with the regular season SEC title. The Vols are 5-1 in conference play so far, holding a tiebreaker over Alabama for the top spot in the league should they win tonight.

How to watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Odds: Tennessee -13.5