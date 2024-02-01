“Bust them in the mouth”: Former Tennessee OT Gerald Mincey continues to talk trash after transfer to Kentucky

The transfer portal has created some awkward situations recently, and we have one brewing here with Tennessee and former offensive tackle Gerald Mincey. The veteran lineman joined his third career SEC East team this offseason, hitting the portal late and heading north to Kentucky.

The situation was a little odd at first, but it makes more sense now after Tennessee added former five-star prospect Lance Heard out of the portal from LSU.

Mincey attempted to explain his departure from Tennessee a couple of weeks back, saying he played through injury throughout the season, yet still was able to help lead the Volunteers to a bowl win.

“These negative comments hurts man not gonna lie,” Mincey said.

“I did love being a volunteer but shid business is business.”

Mincey continued talking this week, speaking with Lexington media. He said he plans to “bust (Tennessee) in the mouth” on his way to helping “restore the standard back over here.”

“I think I owe it to all the Kentucky fans to handle business on Nov. 2,” he said. “So I’m excited for that.” “Kentucky has got to do more to earn it,” Mincey said. “I’m glad. ... I love the underdog (role). So when we go there Nov. 2 to Neyland and we bust them in the mouth, we can put the standard back over here.” (Courier Journal)

The only standard in this series is Tennessee beating Kentucky. The Volunteers lead the all-time series with the Wildcats 83-26-9. Kentucky has won exactly three of the last 39 attempts, dating back to 1985. That’s the standard.

Mincey went on to admit that he was a troll — obviously. Tennessee didn’t need any help here, but they’ll get some bulletin board material to come back and reference this fall. The Wildcats and Volunteers are set to play at Neyland Stadium on November 2nd.