Tennessee is back on the road tonight, set to take a trip to College State to face the Texas A&M Aggies. The Volunteers came away with a huge road win one week ago, travelling to Lexington to beat the Kentucky Wildcats. They’ll be looking to keep that momentum rolling tonight against a dangerous Texas A&M squad.

The Aggies are once again led by Wade Taylor, who is averaging nearly 20 points per game. Lately he’s had plenty of help from senior guard Tyrece Radford, who has 22 and 26 points in his last two outings.

Texas A&M has already dropped two home games in SEC play, losing to Ole Miss and LSU. They sit 5-4 in SEC play, which is good for sixth in the conference standings. The Aggies are 14-8 overall, sitting squarely on the bubble as one of the last 6-10 teams in the field. Obviously a win tonight would be a big boost.

Tennessee struggled on the boards on Wednesday night against LSU, now they face the eighth-best rebounding team in the country tonight. It’s something that’s on the minds of the Tennessee coaching staff entering this one.

“The rebounding is real and they have two guards that are as good as any backcourt in the country with Wade (Taylor IV) and (Tyrece) Radford, and those guys are playing really well right now,” Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey said on Friday. “So being able to slow them down, I mean, guys like that, that are volume to the level that they are— it’s really hard to stop. Right? And they’re high level guys and so just doing a good job on them is going to be a key.”

KenPom ranks Texas A&M 43rd overall, while Tennessee remains at No. 6. The metric predicts a four-point win for the Volunteers tonight.

How to watch Tennessee at Texas A&M

Location: College Station, Texas (Reed Arena)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Odds: Tennessee -1.5