In-state receiver Joakim Dodson commits to Tennessee

Tennessee landed a commitment on Saturday afternoon, adding in-state prospect Joakim Dodson to their class of 2025. The 6-0, 178 pound receiver is out of Collierville, Tennessee.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Joakim Dodson tells me he has Committed to Tennessee!



The 6’1 180 WR from Memphis, TN chose the Vols over Missouri, Georgia Tech, and Indiana



“Rocky Top let’s do it ”https://t.co/BBpWkPD3W7 pic.twitter.com/ZlKLmt8gqr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 10, 2024

Dodson commits to Tennessee over offers from Virginia, Houston, Indiana, Missouri, Ole Miss, TCU and Purdue. He’s the 15th ranked player in the state of Tennessee, per 247Sports. Dodson is the 546th ranked player in the 2025 cycle — the 80th ranked receiver in the class.

Tennessee offered Dodson back in January of 2023. He’s the son of former Memphis receiver Damien Dodson, and was actually named after former Florida Gator Joakim Noah. Needless to say, Dodson grew up a Florida fan — but today he’s a Volunteer.

As a junior, Dodson caught 52 passes for 919 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s coming off of a junior day visit in Knoxville last weekend, where Tennessee seemingly sealed the deal. Dodson also camped with Tennessee last summer and was back on campus for a visit during the Texas A&M win last fall.

Dodson is the sixth commitment of the 2025 class for Tennessee. He joins five-star quarterback George MacIntyre, four-star tight end Jack Van Dorselaer and three-star running back Justin Baker in the cycle on the offensive side of the ball.