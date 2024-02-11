Trey Smith, Jauan Jennings set to battle in Super Bowl LVIII

Two of the most beloved figures in recent Tennessee memory will be competing tonight in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Offensive guard Trey Smith will be looking for another ring, playing with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings will be trying for his first ring, attempting to help the San Francisco 49ers find their first title since 1994.

Jennings was the third pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Smith was the 42nd pick of the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Both have grown into starting roles with their respective teams, with Smith starting at right guard and Jennings working as San Francisco’s third receiver.

Jennings, who famously reeled in Josh Dobbs’ hail mary at Georgia in 2016, has caught eight passes this postseason for 69 yards. His knack for big plays in big spots has carried over to the league, where he routinely makes things happen on third down for the 49ers.

Smith, a former five-star prospect, has battled back from blood clot issues in college to put together a nice start to his professional career. Those medical issues pushed him down the draft board quite a bit, but Smith has put that behind him. He’s been a mainstay up front for Kansas City since he arrived.

Smith won his first ring last season as the Chiefs defeated Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, 38-35.

Jennings and Smith represent Tennessee’s 105th and 106th individual appearance in a Super Bowl. That number ranks ninth nationally. Per UTSports, the University of Tennessee has seen 40 VFLs compete in Super Bowls, racking up 49 total rings. One of the two will be No. 50 tonight.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.