Jauan Jennings throws, catches a touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII

What a night it was for Jauan Jennings in Las Vegas. The former Volunteer did all he could for the 49ers, but unfortunately for him, Patrick Mahomes came through once again. The Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22 in overtime.

If San Francisco had won, Jennings had perhaps the strongest case of anyone to land MVP honors. Not only did he catch a go-ahead touchdown late in the game, but he also threw one — and it was eerily similar to one he threw to Josh Dobbs during his time at Tennessee.

Look familiar? Butch Jones reminded everyone of the play he dialed up in The Swamp back in 2015. This time the throw went to Christian McCaffrey, who ended up going the distance for the game’s first touchdown. Fun fact — Jauan Jennings was actually the highest rated quarterback prospect playing in this game coming out of high school. The former four-star prospect swapped positions quickly after arriving in Knoxville after a brief stint in the quarterback room.

Jennings would later give the 49ers the lead in the fourth quarter, battling his way into the endzone after the catch.

Jennings led the 49ers in receiving yards for the night. It would have been a tight battle between he and Christian McCaffrey for the MVP hardware, but Mahomes and company took care of that dilemma with a last-second touchdown in overtime.

Worth noting: Jennings is set to become a free agent this offseason. His hometown Tennessee Titans certainly could use some help at receiver — can we speak that into existence?