Official: Tennessee RBs coach Jerry Mack leaving to join Jaguars staff

Tennessee has officially lost a member of their on-field staff, as Jerry Mack has departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars this morning. Mack served as the running backs coach under Josh Heupel for the past three seasons.

Reports of an offer broke on Friday, and today’s it’s a done deal, per multiple reports.

The Jacksonville #Jaguars are set to hire University of Tennessee’s Jerry Mack as their new running backs coach, sources tell @247sports.



Mack joined the Tennessee staff in 2021. He was the former head coach of North Carolina Central and the former offensive coordinator at Rice. At Tennessee, Mack helped develop Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson. He also helped land four-star prospects Cam Seldon and Peyton Lewis.

Heupel hasn’t had a lot of staff turnover since arriving in Knoxville. He lost receivers coach Kodi Burns to the NFL in 2021, then saw offensive coordinator Alex Golesh leave to take the South Florida head coaching job in 2022. Both vacancies were filled from within the program. Will Heupel go outside this time? That remains to be seen.

Expect some names to emerge as candidates over the next couple of days.