Tennessee slides in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Tennessee took one on the chin on Saturday night, and they paid for it in the polls on Monday afternoon. The Volunteers slipped two spots in the latest AP Top 25, moving down from No. 6 to No. 8. Texas A&M remains unranked following their upset win over Tennessee.

The Vols will look to bounce back this week with a roadtrip to Arkansas, then a home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

UConn and Purdue remain up top, while Houston, Marquette and Arizona slid into the top five. North Carolina tumbled down to No. 7 after the loss at home to Clemson.

Elsewhere in the SEC, South Carolina is all the way up to No. 11. Auburn moves down to No. 13 after their loss to Florida. Alabama checks in at No. 15 after losing to Auburn in the midweek.

Kentucky moves all the way down to No. 22 after suffering another home loss on Saturday, this time to Gonzaga. It was a huge moment for the Zags, who remain on the bubble entering the homestretch of the season.

Updated AP Top 25 Poll