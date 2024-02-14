Three Volunteers invited to NFL Combine

The NFL sent out their NFL Combine invite list on Tuesday, which included three members of the Tennessee football program. Quarterback Joe Milton, running back Jaylen Wright and cornerback Kamal Hadden all received invites to the event.

Notably, running back Jabari Small, tight end McCallan Castles, tight end Jacob Warren and linebacker Aaron Beasley did not receive invites.

Milton is coming off of an appearance in the Senior Bowl. Wright was supposed to attend that event, but he ended up being a late scratch due to injury. Castles and Small both played in the Shrine Bowl.

Not receiving an NFL Combine invite isn’t a death sentence, but it certainly hurts. It’s a chance to get on the field in front of NFL scouts and decision makers. It’s a chance to meet with teams and make impressions. Now, at least for those that didn’t get an invite, Tennessee’s Pro Day becomes that much more important.

Wright will have a really good chance to shine in Indianapolis. The 5-11, 210 pound running back has shown plenty of explosiveness over the past couple of years, and that should show up in the on-field testing. Milton will have a chance to wow everyone with his arm once again, but he’ll need to show some accuracy and touch during the throwing drills. That is if he decides to take part, of course.

The NFL Combine is set to begin on February 26th. It will run through March 4th. NFL Network will have the coverage.