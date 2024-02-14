Tennessee announces date for Orange and White Game

The Orange and White Game will be played at Neyland Stadium after all, the University announced on Wednesday. The game was in doubt due to renovations, but Tennessee will welcome a limited crowd and play the game in its traditional place this spring.

Per the announcement, 10,000 fans will be permitted to attend the event. The game is set for April 13th at 1 p.m. ET. Also according to the release, admission to the game is $10 for non-premium seats and $15 for the Lower West Club.

Tennessee is working on the south end, west side and upper north end as a part of an ongoing renovation plan.

The team played the 2022 version of the Orange and White Game away from Neyland Stadium, hosting the event at the Anderson Training Center. Fans were not permitted to that game, but Tennessee did host recruits and their families in a closed scrimmage setting.

Fans will be asked to enter through Gate 21. Vol Village will open at 11 a.m. ET and will not require a ticket.

The Orange and White Game will be carried live by SEC Network+ and ESPN+.