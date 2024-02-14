Tennessee-Arkansas: How to watch

Tennessee hits the road once again tonight, set to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Volunteers are looking to bounce back once again, coming off of a blowout loss at Texas A&M. Arkansas is battling back from a horrid start to SEC play, coming off of a win over Georgia on Saturday.

Arkansas is a disappointing 12-11 overall and 3-7 in SEC play.

“Well they beat Purdue (in an exhibition game), who I think arguably right now, best team in the country,” Rick Barnes said of Arkansas. “They beat Duke, beat Texas A&M. And if you go back and look at Eric, what he does, his teams get better. They’re going to fight. That’s what they do. And again, his teams have always gotten better as the year goes on. We know that they have a great arena, great home crowd. We expect it to be as hard a game as any we played all year.”

Arkansas ranks 119th in KenPom’s metric. Tennessee checks in at No. 7 following the loss on Saturday. KenPom projects an 11 point win for the Volunteers tonight.

How to watch Tennessee-Arkansas

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Odds: Tennessee -8.5