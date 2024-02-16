AJ Russell strikes out 10 in 4.1 IP, Billy Amick hits 2-run HR as Vols beat Texas Tech 6-2

The first game of the year got off to a slow start — for everyone except sophomore AJ Russell. In his first ever start, after spending his entire freshman season in the bullpen, the 6-6, Tennessee native faced 16 batters in 4.1 IP, gave up 3 H, struck out 10 and surrendered just 2 runs.

Russell struck out three in the first, working around a two-out single and stolen second base. His fastball touched as high as 97, and he continued to work it through the early innings.

AJ'a adjustment to the starting rotation seems to be going just fine. Four batters, three Ks, no runs. pic.twitter.com/9bitYwqwO9 — RockyTopTalk (@RockyTopTalk) February 17, 2024

In the second, he picked up right where he left off, striking out all three batters he faced, including a back-door breaking ball for the inning’s second K.

I missed the first one, but that backdoor breaking ball on the 2nd K of the frame was filthy.



2 IP, 1H, 6K, 7 BF



Russell looks like a star. pic.twitter.com/bxPQEzeNj8 — RockyTopTalk (@RockyTopTalk) February 17, 2024

The offense stranded three runners through the first three frames, but It was largely inconsequential as Russell struck out two of three in the bottom of the inning and didn’t give up a hit, run or a walk.

first -- Russell's two Ks in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/nsc9PNBRxc — RockyTopTalk (@RockyTopTalk) February 17, 2024

The Vols’ offense woke up in the top of the fourth with a lead-off single from catcher Cannon Peebles. Clemson transfer Billy Amick hit the first home run of the season for UT as he took a pitch on the inside-middle of the plate straight over the right-field fence.

Then, Billy Amick gives UT a 2-0 lead with his first HR as a Vol pic.twitter.com/ZEnLiJUE2v — RockyTopTalk (@RockyTopTalk) February 17, 2024

Tennessee wasn’t done in the fourth — after Robin Villennueve worked a full-count walk, Kavares Tears reached on a fielder’s choice, then stole second and Bradke Lohry scored on a chopper to second in which the throw to first pulled the first baseman off the bag and scored Tears via an unearned run.

Tech threatened in the bottom of the fifth, and it all started with a lead-off walk and two-straight singles. That’s when Russell was pulled for reliever AJ Causey, who struck out the first batter he faced and then gave up a two-run triple to cut UT’s lead down to just one at 3-2. Causey ended the inning with a full-count strikeout.

The offense stranded three runners in the sixth after Amick led the frame off with a full-count single. Dylan Dreiling smashed his first hit of the season with a double down the left-field line but Amick held at third instead of making a break for home. Dylan Bargo got hit by a pitch to load the bases with zero outs, but Tears and Lohry struck out while Hunter Ensley grounded out to end the inning.

Causey sat the Red Raiders down in order in the bottom of the inning, and while the meat of the offense returned the favor in the top of the seventh, Tech got a one-out single but subsequently grounded back to the pitcher for an unassisted, inning-ending double play.

The Vols’ offense loaded the bases again in the eighth with three walks and a Bargo flyout sandwiched in between. This time, the guys didn’t waste the chance, scoring three-straight runs via a sac fly, a wild pitch that scored Tears and an Ensley single that plated Tears. In four pitches, Tennessee scored four runs and took a 6-2 lead. Blake Burke struck out for the third time of the game, completing his 0-5 performance.

The final inning of the contest was relatively uneventful for both squads — UT wasted a lead-off single from Christian Moore for its ninth runner left on base, while Causey finished out the game. He and Russell went 4.2 and 4.1 IP, respectively. Causey gave up just 2 H, 0 BB and 8 Ks. He struck out the final two batters of the game and threw 41 of his 56 total pitches for strikes to get the win.

UT faces Oklahoma tomorrow night at 8 PM EST.