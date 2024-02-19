Tennessee moves into top five of latest AP Top 25 Poll

The rankings churn atop the AP top 25 poll continues, and this week the Tennessee Volunteers were a beneficiary. After finding two wins against Vanderbilt and Arkansas, the Volunteers — now 19-6 overall — moved up to No. 5 in the latest edition of the poll. Tennessee was ranked 8th last week.

Those two wins came at a nice time for Rick Barnes’ squad, which put that ugly loss at Texas A&M behind them. Tennessee comes back this week with a roadtrip against a really bad Missouri team, then a home game against Texas A&M where they’ll be looking for some revenge.

UConn remains the top ranked team in the land, now followed by Houston. Purdue slides to No. 3 after a Sunday loss to Ohio State. Arizona and Tennessee jump to No. 4 and 5, respectively. Kansas and Duke moved down to No. 9 and No. 10 after taking losses this week.

Elsewhere in the SEC, South Carolina dropped nine spots after taking two losses last week. Alabama is up to No. 13, while Auburn checks in right behind in 14th. Kentucky moved up to 17th after that big road win at Auburn on Saturday. Florida also entered the poll at No. 24.