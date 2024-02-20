How to watch: Tennessee at Missouri

Tennessee is back on the road today, set for a trip to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers. The Volunteers are looking to take care of business to keep pace with Alabama in the SEC race, while also looking to land a potential No. 1 seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament.

Missouri is still searching for their first conference win of the season. The Tigers are 0-12 in conference play, sitting 8-17 overall. They came up just short this weekend against Ole Miss, losing 79-76.

Senior guard Sean East leads the way for Missouri, scoring 16 points per game and hitting over 40 percent of his shots from three-point range.

KenPom ranks Missouri 144th overall. Tennessee bumps up to No. 5 following their blowout win over Vanderbilt over the weekend. KenPom’s metric expects a 14-point Tennessee victory tonight on the road.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Missouri

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Odds: Tennessee -11.5