ESPN lays out biggest question for Tennessee in 2024

We’re just a few weeks out now from spring football, and the college football roster movement has mostly wrapped up. Another transfer portal period will open during the spring (April 15-30), but for the most part, programs have got what they’ve got looking ahead to the 2024 season.

Tennessee, along with just about the rest of the college football world, saw plenty of departures this season. The defensive side of the ball was hit the hardest, with several key players opting to hit the portal. Defensive end Tyler Baron, cornerback Doneiko Slaughter, STAR Tamarion McDonald and safety Wesley Walker were the most notable losses, along with the expiring eligibility of linebacker Aaron Beasley, cornerback Kamal Hadden, safety Jaylen McCollough and cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally

In fact, Tennessee is now looking at replacing their entire five-man secondary this fall. That was the subject of ESPN’s biggest question for Tennessee entering the spring. The outlet put out their biggest questions for each top 25 team entering the spring period, and Chris Low focused on the new-look secondary of the Volunteers.

Tennessee’s biggest question entering the spring? The secondary.

The NCAA poking around Tennessee’s program and its recruitment of quarterback Nico Iamaleava and then Tennessee’s fiery legal response to that probe has dominated offseason headlines. Tennessee fans can’t wait to see Iamaleava as QB1 for the Vols. He has tons of talent, but one of the things to watch this spring will be how Tennessee retools its defensive backfield. The starters from 2023 are all gone, and there was also an exodus in the portal. But the Vols like some of their younger players in the secondary and also did their own mining in the portal, including Oregon State cornerback Jermod McCoy. We get our first chance this spring to see Tennessee’s new-look defensive backfield. — (ESPN, Chris Low)

We did get a little preview of this new look during the Citrus Bowl, but Iowa’s dreadful passing game was hardly a test.

At cornerback, Rickey Gibson is expected to slide into the top cornerback role. The rising sophomore saw quite a bit of action late in the year as a true freshman, gaining valuable experience as he preps for a big role in 2024. Former four-star prospect Jordan Matthews will be coming off of a redshirt season and could be an answer on the other side of the field. Christian Conyer is another young option, while Christian Charles has experience at the position as well.

Tennessee bolstered that room with a couple of transfers. The biggest addition was former Oregon State cornerback Jermod McCoy, who is coming off of an impressive freshman season. McCoy has three years left and could very easily walk into a starting role in Knoxville. Temple transfer Jalen McMurray also enters the picture with two years remaining. Both guys will bring some much-needed experience to the room.

At safety, Tennessee returns Andre Turrentine, who played in place of Wesley Walker down the stretch run of 2023. Beyond that, there’s not much there in terms of experience. Charles could be an option here, along with John Slaughter. Tennessee bolstered the safety room with Jakobe Thomas, who comes over from MTSU.

Jourdan Thomas is expected to take over the STAR position.

On top of all of that, Tennessee will welcome in four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley, four-star athlete Boo Carter (who could land at safety), four-star cornerback Marcus Goree and three-star safety Edrees Farooq.

A quick guess would tell us that Gibson and McCoy would get the nod at corner, (Jourdan) Thomas at nickel and (Jakobe) Thomas and Turrentine would get the go at the two safety spots.

Nico Iamaleava and the rest of the offense will steal all the headlines this spring, but this secondary pecking order will be something to pay very close attention to once practices begin next month.