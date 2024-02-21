11-run third inning helps Vols sink Pirates, 16-0

Normally, a highly-ranked freshman throwing three scoreless innings without allowing a hit or run, while striking out three, would be more of a highlight of the game. But Matthew Dallas’ (Memphis, TN native, ranked as 14th-best lefty in the country by Perfect Game) debut as a starter took a backseat on Wednesday to Tennessee’s offense, which scored 16 runs and ended the game after 7 innings due to the run rule.

After Dallas sat down the ETSU batters in order in the top of the inning, recording his third strikeout of the game in the process...

The Vols put up one run in the second to take the lead when Kavares Tears scored thanks to some help from ETSU in the form of a walk, an error and a wild pitch.

In the third, though, the bats went unconscious for 10 hits and 11 runs. Hunter Ensley singled, Christian Moore singled, Bily Amick walked on four pitches before Cannon Peebles reached on a fielder’s choice and scored Ensley.

Tears singled to short and scored Moore:

Then Matt Villenueve singled through to left, scoring Peebles and setting the table for freshman Dean Curly, making his first career start. Curly didn’t disappoint, mashing a ball to left that scored three and cleared the bases.

But the Vols weren’t done. Dylan Dreiling singled, and Ensley doubled him home on the next pitch. Moore followed that with another home run, plating two more runs:

Blake Burke doubled, and Billy Amick finished off the frame in perfect fashion — with another two-run shot.

The Vols added one more run in the fourth off an Ensley singled that scored Dreiling before going scoreless in the fifth,

No worries — they were back at it in the sixth, scoring three more times off one hit — a three-run shot off the bat of Walter State transfer Colby Backus. He plated Ethan Payne and Curly for his first three RBIs of the year.

While the offense was humming along, the pitching staff allowed just one hit through six innings. Dallas, Dylan Loy, Marcus Phillips, Brayden Sharp and JJ Garcia combined for 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1BB and 7 Ks, with 69 of their 103 total pitches going for strikes.

Since UT led by 10 runs or more by the end of the 7th, the game ended a few innings early due to the run rule.

Tennessee resumes play this weekend, starting a three-game series with Albany at 4:30 on Friday afternoon.