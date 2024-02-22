Josh Heupel discusses hires of RB coach De’Rail Sims, LB coach William Inge

Tennessee has officially announced the hire of two new assistant coaches that were previously reported earlier this week. Josh Heupel was tasked with filling two vacancies this month, with running backs coach Jerry Mack heading to Jacksonville and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary going back to Michigan.

Heupel and defensive coordinator Tim Banks tabbed William Inge to take over the linebacker spot this week. Inge comes over from Washington, where he served as the linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator during the Huskies’ run to the National Championship.

Tennessee reportedly swayed Inge to Knoxville over Alabama, where he was expected to join former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“William is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable linebacker coaches in the country,” Heupel said of Inge. “He has a proven resume of success and understands what it takes to compete for championships on the defensive side of the ball. William is also a great family man, and I know our players and coaches will enjoy working with him. We are excited to welcome his family to Rocky Top.”

Inge had been with DeBoer since his time at Indiana. He followed DeBoer to both Fresno State and Washington. He’ll take over a young linebacker room overall, anchored by returning senior Keenan Pili. Arion Carter, Jeremiah Telander, Elijah Herring, Kalib Perry and Jalen Smith will all now develop under his watch.

On the offensive side of the ball, De’Rail Sims will take over at running backs coach. Sims comes over from Cincinnati after making stops at Louisville, James Madison, East Carolina and West Carolina. Sims helped the Bearcats manufacture the fifth-ranked rushing attack in the nation during the 2023 season.

“We are excited to welcome De’Rail, his wife Lauren and his daughters Amayah and Alivia into the Tennessee football family,” Heupel said. “De’Rail is an exceptionally bright coach with a track record of developing outstanding running back rooms and building relationships with his players. Our run game has been vital to who we are as a program, and I expect him to make a seamless transition in helping us continue that success. De’Rail also has the experience and knowledge of our recruiting footprint surrounding Tennessee. We look forward to him making an impact in our recruiting efforts.”

Sims will be tasked with replacing Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright ahead of the 2024 season. Obviously, his job won’t be too difficult with already established Dylan Sampson set to take the lead role. He’s left with a couple of big-time recruits to develop behind Sampson — Cam Seldon and incoming freshman Peyton Lewis. Tennessee will also return Khalifa Keith and DeSean Bishop.

We’ll get our first look at Sims and Inge on the field and in a press conference setting during spring practices, which are set to kickoff sometime in mid-May.