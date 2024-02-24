Tennessee throttles Texas A&M 86-51

Tennessee had a much better time against Texas A&M on a Saturday night this time around.

The Vols defeated the Aggies 86-51 on Saturday night at Food City Center at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win marked win number 800 for Rick Barnes in his career.

Dalton Knecht led the Vols with 24 points. Jonas Aidoo added 18 points with a game-high 14 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler added 9 points with 14 assists. For the game, Texas A&M shot 27.3% while Tennessee shot 52.4%.

The game was relatively close in the first half after the Vols jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead. Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV, who seemingly couldn’t miss in the teams’ first matchup back on February 10, started the game hot again, hitting three threes to give A&M their first nine points of the game.

A pair of Jace Carter three pointers brought Texas A&M even at 24 with under 5 minutes to play in the half. That would be the last time the game would be tied. Tennessee gradually built the lead to seven, then took a ten-point lead into the locker room when Santiago Vescovi splashed in a three just before the buzzer.

While the first half had been largely competitive, the Vols put their foot down in a huge way in the second half. Back to back threes by Knecht and Vescovi followed by a slam by Aidoo had the Vols up 15, and for the first time it felt like the Vols were truly pulling away.

That’s, in fact, what they were doing. A&M got as close as 13 points at 52-39, and then Tennessee turned on the afterburners and blew the Aggies out of the building, going on a 34-12 run to end the game. A Knecht to Aidoo alley oop and slam brought a big grin to the former’s face as the lid blew off of Rocky Top. Not to be outdone, Cameron Carr ended the game with a thunderous slam off an alley oop lob from Jordan Gainey for the game’s final points.

With the win, Tennessee moved into a tie for first place with Alabama at 11-3 in the SEC, with the Vols holding the tiebreaker. The two will meet next Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Up next: Texas A&M hosts South Carolina on 2/28; Tennessee hosts Auburn on 2/28.