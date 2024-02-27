Tennessee moves to No. 4 in latest AP Poll

Tennessee has hopped up to No. 4 in this week’s AP top 25 poll, following wins over Missouri and Texas A&M. The Volunteers are set to begin a tough four-game stretch to end the season, which features games against Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky and South Carolina.

That’s four ranked matchups to wrap up the SEC regular season, which presents Tennessee with a very real opportunity to land a No. 1 seed. The SEC Tournament will follow that four-game stretch in Nashville.

Houston moved up to the No. 1 spot this week after UConn’s loss to Creighton. Purdue is back to No. 2, while Arizona tumbled to No. 6.

The SEC now has six teams in the poll, as Florida found their way in this week at No. 24. Alabama sits at No. 14 following their blowout loss to Kentucky, which put Tennessee back in the driver’s seat for the SEC title. Auburn, who will travel to Knoxville on Wednesday, checks in at No. 11.

Take a look at the full poll below.