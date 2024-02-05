 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee slips to No. 6 in latest AP Poll

The Volunteers bounced back to salvage the week.

By Terry A. Lambert
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

From about as ugly of an offensive game you could dream up, to 103 points at Kentucky — you got a taste of both extremes this week from Tennessee. The Volunteers dropped their first home game of the year to South Carolina on Tuesday before beating Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Saturday. Go figure.

The performance on Saturday saved the week, keeping Tennessee firmly in the hunt for a No. 1 seed. In this week’s AP Top 25 poll, Kansas moved into the top five after a win over Houston on Saturday, which pushed Tennessee down to No. 6.

UConn, Purdue and North Carolina remain 1-3.

After South Carolina’s two road wins this week, the Gamecocks jumped all the way up to No. 15 after not being ranked a week ago. (12) Auburn, (16) Alabama and (17) Kentucky round out the SEC’s presence in the top 25 this week.

Tennessee hosts LSU on Wednesday, then heads to Texas A&M on Saturday night.

New AP Top 25 Poll

  1. UConn
  2. Purdue
  3. North Carolina
  4. Kansas
  5. Houston
  6. Tennessee
  7. Marquette
  8. Arizona
  9. Duke
  10. Illinois
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Auburn
  13. Baylor
  14. Iowa State
  15. South Carolina
  16. Alabama
  17. Kentucky
  18. Dayton
  19. Creighton
  20. FAU
  21. BYU
  22. Utah State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. San Diego State
  25. New Mexico

