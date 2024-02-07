Tennessee basketball rolls on tonight, set to host the LSU Tigers at Food City Center. The Volunteers, now ranked 6th in the latest AP Poll, are coming off of a huge road win at Kentucky. That win was a big bounce-back moment after suffering a loss to South Carolina just days before.

The Volunteers now move on to the Tigers, who snapped a three-game losing streak over the weekend. LSU beat a struggling Arkansas team, 95-74, to improve to 4-4 in SEC play. Matt McMahon’s group is now 12-9 overall this year after starting from literal scratch last season.

“Coach McMahon does a really good job,” Rick Barnes said. “He’s been successful everywhere he’s been, able to build his roster. He walked into a very difficult situation a year but was able to use the portal to get what he felt like he needed to continue to build the program the way that he wanted to build it.

“Very explosive team. They’re very difficult to guard. A lot like Kentucky, can make extremely difficult shots even if you guard them. Really good schemes.”

Tulane transfer Jalen Cook and Vanderbilt transfer Jordan Wright lead the way for LSU, each averaging 15.5 points per game.

KenPom ranks LSU 80th overall, while Tennessee checks in at 6th. The metric projects a 15 point win for the Volunteers tonight.

How to watch: Tennessee vs. LSU

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming Link: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Odds: Tennessee -14