Friday Morning Bracketology — It’s March

This will be a quick brush through the latest Bracketology as we begin the greatest month of the year. Below is the bracket:

Among the top 12 seeds, there was no change. The gap between Tennessee and Arizona is at its narrowest, however, and a road win against Alabama on Saturday will likely vault the Vols into that final 1-seed line.

Down to the 4-seed line, and there was a bit of movement as the last of the 4 and 5 seeds are separated by slim margins. Kentucky swaps Auburn seed lines following their win at Mississippi State. As good as Auburn has looked, they continue to have just one Quad-1 win and are 1-7 overall in Q1 games which is hurting their seed line. Both Illinois and BYU are up from 5’s to 4’s as San Diego State and Wisconsin drop a line. The Badgers continue to tumble and have now lost six of their last eight games, including at Indiana most recently.

Following their win over USC on Thursday night, Washington State is officially a lock for the tournament as the Cougars sit at 22-7 overall with a 6-3 record in Q1 games.

Boise State continues their ascension, and with a win over New Mexico on Saturday, they will also become a lock. The same goes for Utah State with a win over Air Force tonight.

The Last Four In hasn’t moved a ton, but St. John’s has leapt into the field as the final 10-seed. Florida Atlantic, Wake Forest, Virginia, and Providence make up the final four at-large teams in the field.

Keep an eye on the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes have now won four of their last six including wins over Purdue, at Michigan State, and Nebraska. A lengthy run in the Big Ten Tournament could vault the Buckeyes over some teams.

The overall tumble of seed lines for the Big 12 continues. Despite Texas moving up multiple seed lines, the conference was on the verge of two unprotected locks in Texas Tech and Oklahoma just two weeks ago. Now, after continued poor performances, both teams continue to fall, as does TCU.

As always, if you ever have any questions, leave a post in the comments or talk to me on Twitter @BelowAverageOPS!