2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Tournament season has arrived! The SEC will get things going in Nashville on Wednesday, tipping off the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Tennessee, fresh off of a hot end to the regular season, will be the No. 1 seed in the bracket.

The Volunteers won’t play until Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee will take on the winner of LSU-Mississippi State, which will be played on Thursday afternoon.

Kentucky ended up capturing the No. 2 seed following their win over Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama got the No. 3, while Auburn landed the No. 4. South Carolina tumbled down to the No. 5 seed, and now must play on Thursday. The Gamecocks will take on the winner of Vanderbilt-Arkansas.

Take a look at the full bracket below.

Vanderbilt and Arkansas will get things started on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The action will continue all weekend long until the title game on Sunday, which is set for 1 p.m. ET. SEC Network and ESPN will have the coverage.