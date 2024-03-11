Monday Musings: Time for the Vols to go on another run

IIIIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTT’SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS MONDAY!!!!! And you terrific people know what that means. Time to slide into the cockpit, fasten the helmets, start the countdown, and blast off into an orange-hued sky of Tennessee Vols-related thoughts swirling around inside my mind.

1) Well....that stunk. Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81. Sometimes that happens. One team legitimately can’t miss even if they turned around and threw the ball at the rim over their heads. That was Kentucky on Saturday. Reed Sheppard got locked into a crazy zone, and the Vols simply missed too many shots in the first 10 minutes of the second half. No bueno, but it happens.

2) But it’s not the worst thing in the world. The Vols had won 7 straight coming into the game. Winning 9 more consecutive games to finish the season on a 16-0 run? That seems......kind of tough to see. And the loss is certainly a slice of humble pie that can serve to refocus the team before they start their stretch run on Friday? Do you ever want to lose? No. Is that one ok? Yep, at least to me.

3) Dalton Knecht might have a shot at a truly INSANE honor with UT. The Vols’ talented guard was named the SEC player of the year on Monday. According to the university, a player can have his number retired if he meets at least three of a number of particular criteria. Among them include winning SEC player of the year (check) and being named a first-team All-American (a virtual lock). The final one can be receiving a national player of the year award (possible) or being on a national championship-winning team (also possible). If voters could get over Zach Edey’s height-based dominance, then perhaps Knecht can reach the holy trinity of number retirement requirements. It’s absolutely WILD that we’re this could be the case in just one season in Knoxville, but it’s technically possible.

4) Tennessee is now battling with North Carolina for the final one seed, per Joe Lunardi. Arizona dropped back after losing to 13-17 USC 78-65. So for those rooting for the Vols to get a one seed, cheer for someone to keep the Heels from raising the ACC tournament title trophy this weekend in Washington, DC. Given UNC topped the Vols 100-92 back in November 29, they’re not a team you want as a candidate on a very similar level. Tennessee can help themselves by securing their own title in Nashville this week, starting with LSU or Mississippi State on Friday afternoon.

Go Vols!