Tennessee slides in latest AP Top 25 after loss to Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers moved down to No. 5 on Monday, as the latest AP Top 25 was revealed. The Vols are coming off of a loss to Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. North Carolina jumped them in the poll, but the Tar Heels remain as a projected No. 2 seed. Tennessee, following Arizona’s loss on Saturday night, remains on the top line for now.

Kentucky moved up to No. 9 in the poll after winning their fifth straight game over the weekend.

Houston, UConn and Purdue remain locked in up top.

South Carolina, who Tennessee beat in the midweek, moved up to No. 15 after a win at Mississippi State on Saturday. Auburn moved up to No. 12 after a clean week. Alabama tumbled down to No. 19 following a blowout loss to Florida. The Gators couldn’t capitalize on that momentum, however, losing to Vanderbilt on Saturday. Florida fell out of the top 25 once again.

Check out the full poll below.

Latest AP Top 25