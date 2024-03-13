SEC Tournament Odds: Tennessee enters as a big favorite

The SEC Tournament is set to get rolling tonight in Nashville with a couple of first round, play-in type games. Vanderbilt-Arkansas and Georgia-Missouri will tip things off tonight, setting up full days of action on Thursday and Friday.
Tennessee, the regular season SEC champion, is the No. 1 seed and favored by a good bit over the rest of the field. The Volunteers are followed by Auburn, then somewhat surprisingly — Kentucky.
The Wildcats are coming off of a big win in Knoxville and are seemingly hot at the right time, yet the oddsmakers stuck them in the No. 3 spot with +400 odds to win. Alabama checks in at +450, then the odds really start getting long.
Check out the full list below.
2024 SEC Tournament Odds (Via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Tennessee +140
Auburn +260
Kentucky +400
Alabama +450
Florida +2000
South Carolina +6000
Mississippi State +6500
Texas A&M +7000
Ole Miss +25000
LSU +30000
Arkansas +30000
Georgia +50000
Vanderbilt +100000
Missouri +100000
The SEC Tournament will start tonight at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Things will pickup on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, then again on Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage will move over to ESPN for the semifinal round and the title game on Sunday.
