SEC Tournament Odds: Tennessee enters as a big favorite

The SEC Tournament is set to get rolling tonight in Nashville with a couple of first round, play-in type games. Vanderbilt-Arkansas and Georgia-Missouri will tip things off tonight, setting up full days of action on Thursday and Friday.

Tennessee, the regular season SEC champion, is the No. 1 seed and favored by a good bit over the rest of the field. The Volunteers are followed by Auburn, then somewhat surprisingly — Kentucky.

The Wildcats are coming off of a big win in Knoxville and are seemingly hot at the right time, yet the oddsmakers stuck them in the No. 3 spot with +400 odds to win. Alabama checks in at +450, then the odds really start getting long.

Check out the full list below.

2024 SEC Tournament Odds (Via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tennessee +140

Auburn +260

Kentucky +400

Alabama +450

Florida +2000

South Carolina +6000

Mississippi State +6500

Texas A&M +7000

Ole Miss +25000

LSU +30000

Arkansas +30000

Georgia +50000

Vanderbilt +100000

Missouri +100000

The SEC Tournament will start tonight at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Things will pickup on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, then again on Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage will move over to ESPN for the semifinal round and the title game on Sunday.