Joe Lunardi reshuffles NCAA Tournament field after a wild Friday

It wasn’t just Tennessee that got upset yesterday — both Arizona and Kentucky also went down. That trio joins Duke and Creighton from Thursday’s action, creating plenty of movement among the projected top 16 seeds of the NCAA Tournament.

The results from Friday have left no doubt on the top line. Houston, Purdue, UConn and North Carolina will be your No. 1 seeds when the bracket is revealed on Sunday. That drama is done.

Now to figure out the rest. Joe Lunardi is back with his latest projection, which came out late on Friday night following the final few games. Obviously, Tennessee shifted down to the No. 2 line after their ugly loss to Mississippi State. Lunardi lists the Volunteers No. 6 overall, trailing Arizona on the 2-line after their loss to Oregon. Marquette and Iowa State join those two as No. 2 seeds.

Danger time for UVa...and goodnight for me! pic.twitter.com/UiNgq1tq0C — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 16, 2024

Kentucky is clinging to a No. 3 seed after their loss to Texas A&M on Friday night. The Wildcats were jumped by Illinois, and could potentially be pushed down to the 4-line if Auburn wins two more games this weekend.

For Tennessee, the move to a No. 2 seed moves them to the midwest region with (1) Purdue. Tennessee is projected to open in Charlotte, drawing (15) Longwood again, per Lunardi. (10) Michigan State vs. (7) Gonzaga would create a tough round of 32 matchup. (3) Creighton, (4) Kansas and (5) South Carolina would join the Volunteers in this projected region.

Several conference tournaments will wrap up today, then the rest will sort out on Sunday. Tomorrow is Selection Sunday, where the official 68-team field will be set. CBS will have the coverage at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday evening.