Tennessee’s bats finally cool off in Tennessee’s loss to Alabama

After putting up 35 runs over their last three games, Tennessee was only able to muster three runs on seven hits in tonight’s 6-3 loss to 14-ranked Alabama. In addition to a slow offensive start, Tennessee was hampered by multiple mistakes in the field and on the base paths. I admit I’m more superstitious than most, but it’s tough not to think that there wasn’t a dark omen on this game when there wasn’t a working stream on the ESPN app for the first 15 minutes of play. Regardless, the game was still played, and eventually viewable.

The game started with Tennessee’s first two batters getting on base, including a leadoff double from Christian Moore.

But the Volunteers were unable to capitalize and ultimately left the bases loaded to end the first inning.

For the Crimson Tide, they were also able to get two runners on to start the game, but unlike Tennessee, they were able to take advantage of the opportunity and took a 1-0 lead on an Ian Petrutz ground out to second base. Scoring early would prove to be a theme for Alabama.

After Tennessee went down in order in the top of the second inning, Alabama’s Bryce Eblin smashed a two-out triple off the 360 sign in right center field, driving in freshman Justin Lebron. To make matters worse, in an attempt to throw out Eblin, Christian Moore’s throw to third bounced out of play and allowed Eblin to score on what we like to call a “little league” inside the park home run, making it a 3-0 ballgame.

Alabama added to their lead with another three runs in the bottom of the third inning, thanks in large part to a two-run single from Justin Lebron.

The Volunteers were finally able to get on the board in the top of the fourth inning with a Robin Villeneuve solo shot to left-center field. Villeneuve’s fourth home run of the year.

After a rough start to the game, Beam was able to settle down and retire the side, keeping the score at 6-1.

We didn’t see much offense for either team until the top of the 7th inning when Christian Moore blasted a 425-foot solo shot to left field, making the score 6-2.

In a slow night offensively, Christian Moore was a lone bright spot, going 4-5 with a couple of extra base hits, including his 7th home run of the year.

For Drew Beam, he ended his night retiring the last 13 batters he faced. His final stat line was 8 innings pitched, 8 hits, 6 runs (all earned), 6 strikeouts, and 2 walks on 101 pitches.

Tennessee will look to take the series tomorrow afternoon at 2:00pm ET. If you weren’t able to catch tonight’s game, you can find the full box score here.