March Madness 2024: How to watch Selection Sunday show on March 17

Selection Sunday has arrived, which means we’re just days away from the greatest sporting event of the year — the NCAA Tournament. The committee is putting the finishing touches on the 68-team field, which is set to be revealed later this evening after the remaining conference tournaments wrap up.

The top line is set — Houston, UConn, North Carolina and Purdue will be your top seeds. Tennessee, Marquette, Arizona and Iowa State are your likely No. 2 seeds. The Volunteers will narrowly miss out on a No. 1 seed after an embarrassing blowout loss to Mississippi State on Friday. Tennessee will enter the NCAA Tournament with +1600 odds to win, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Now to set the rest of the field.

We’ll get clarity on the hotly contested bubble, where some bids have been stolen over the last couple of days. NC State and Oregon threw a wrench into things, while FAU’s loss in the AAC tournament was another curveball. Teams like Virginia, St. John’s and Indiana State could feel those consequences later today.

We’ll have the bracket posted as soon as it goes live.

How to watch the 2024 NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday show

Date: Sunday, March 17th

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount Plus