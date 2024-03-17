Tennessee lands No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

It’s official — Tennessee has earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers are coming off of a regular season SEC title, where they went 14-4 in conference play. Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament with a 24-8 overall record.

Tennessee came oh-so-close to a No. 1 seed, which would have been the first in school history. However, losses to Kentucky and then Mississippi State in this weekend’s SEC Tournament pushed them down to the 2-line. North Carolina took their spot on the top line.

The Tar Heels join Houston, UConn and Purdue as No. 1 seeds.

Tennessee lands in the Midwest region with Purdue. They’ll face the cinderella story from 2022 in (15) Saint Peter’s. (7) Texas awaits the winner of (10) Virginia/(10) Colorado State. Rick Barnes could potentially get a meeting with his former school in the round of 32.

Saint Peter’s went 19-13 on the year, rallying to win the MAAC. The Peacocks beat Fairfield 68-63 to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Back in 2022, Saint Peter’s made a magical run through the Tournament, starting with a takedown of Kentucky. They moved on to beat Murray State, then took down Purdue before eventually losing to North Carolina.

Tennessee will look to prevent another Cinderella run like that when they open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Charlotte.