March Madness: Conference tournament and auto-bid tracker

Welcome to the most wonderful month of the year! There’s nothing quite like March Madness, and over the next few weeks, we’re going to find out what teams will earn their automatic right into the dance as conference tournaments get underway.

One quick disclaimer: every dark horse must be at least +1000 (10-to-1) odds to win the tournament on DraftKings.

Here is the updated auto-bid tracker. We are currently at 13 out of 32 automatic qualifiers:

ASUN CONFERENCE | MARCH 4-10

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: STETSON

PROJECTED SEED: 16

Results

1st Round

10) Jacksonville def. 9) Kennesaw State 92-86

8) Queens def. 7) Florida Gulf Coast 69-63

Quarterfinals

10) Jacksonville def. 1) Eastern Kentucky 67-65

4) Austin Peay def. 5) North Florida 101-98 (OT)

2) Stetson def. 8) Queens 91-83

6) North Alabama def. 3) Lipscomb 77-75

Semifinals

2) Stetson def. 10) Jacksonville 88-87

4) Austin Peay def. 6) North Alabama 77-71

CHAMPIONSHIP

2) Stetson def. 4) Austin Peay 94-91

PATRIOT LEAGUE | MARCH 5-13

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: COLGATE

PROJECTED SEED: 14-15

Results

1st Round

7) Navy def. 10) Loyola 64-48

9) Holy Cross def. 8) Army 84-68

Quarterfinals

1) Colgate def. 9) Holy Cross 81-64

2) Boston U def. 7) Navy 70-61

6) Lehigh def. 3) Lafayette76-61

5) Bucknell def. 4) American 80-57

Semifinals

1) Colgate def. 5) Bucknell 68-65

6) Lehigh def. 2) Boston U 84-79 (OT)

CHAMPIONSHIP

1) Colgate def. 6) Lehigh 74-55

SUN BELT | MARCH 5-11

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: JAMES MADISON

PROJECTED SEED: 12

Results

1st Round

13) Coastal Carolina def. 12) UL-Monroe 75-71

11) Texas State def. 14) Old Dominion 92-83 (OT)

2nd Round

5) Louisiana def. 13) Coastal Carolina 80-66

11) Texas State def. 6) Southern Miss 75-59

10) Marshall def. 7) Georgia State 86-74

9) Georgia Southern def. 8) South Alabama 76-71

Quarterfinals

1) Appalachian State def. 9) Georgia Southern 85-80 (OT)

2) James Madison def. 10) Marshall 81-64

11) Texas State def. 3) Troy 74-68

4) Arkansas State def. 5) Louisiana 89-62

Semifinals

4) Arkansas State def. 1) Appalachian State 67-65

2) James Madison def. 11) Texas State 73-68

CHAMPIONSHIP

2) James Madison def. 4) Arkansas State 91-71

HORIZON LEAGUE | MARCH 5-12

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: OAKLAND

PROJECTED SEED: 14

Results

1st Round

6) Milwaukee def. 11) Detroit Mercy 83-79

7) Cleveland State def. 10) IUPUI 85-66

8) Purdue Fort Wayne def. 9) Robert Morris 78-63

Quarterfinals

1) Oakland def. 8) Purdue Fort Wayne 75-65

7) Cleveland State def. 2) Youngstown State 82-70

6) Milwaukee def. 3) Green Bay 95-84

5) Northern Kentucky def. 4) Wright State 99-97 (OT)

Semifinals

1) Oakland def. 7) Cleveland State 74-71

6) Milwaukee def. 5) Northern Kentucky 82-75

CHAMPIONSHIP

1) Oakland def. 6) Milwaukee 83-76

BIG SOUTH | MARCH 6-10

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: LONGWOOD

PROJECTED SEED: 15-16

Results

1st Round

9) Radford def. 8) USC Upstate 67-60

Quarterfinals

1) High Point def. 9) Radford 77-63

2) UNC Asheville def. 7) Charleston Southern 60-55

3) Gardner-Webb def. 6) Presbyterian 61-60

5) Longwood def. 4) Winthrop 69-56

Semifinals

5) Longwood def. 1) High Point 80-79 (OT)

2) UNC Asheville def. 3) Gardner-Webb 83-72 (OT)

CHAMPIONSHIP

5) Longwood def. 2) UNC Asheville 85-59

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE | MARCH 6-12

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: WAGNER

PROJECTED SEED: 16

Results

Quarterfinals

1) Central Connecticut def. 8) Saint Francis 71-62

2) Merrimack def. 7) Long Island 72-66

6) Wagner def. 3) Sacred Heart 60-57

4) Le Moyne def. 5) Fairleigh Dickinson 82-61

Semifinals

6) Wagner def. 1) Central Connecticut 66-56

2) Merrimack def. 4) Le Moyne 61-51

CHAMPIONSHIP

6) Wagner def. 2) Merrimack 54-47

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE | MARCH 6-9

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: MOREHEAD STATE

PROJECTED SEED: 14

Results

1st Round

5) Tennessee State def. 8) Southern Indiana 78-64

6) SIU Edwardsville def. 7) Eastern Illinois 68-57

Quarterfinals

3) Morehead State def. 6) SIU Edwardsville 78-63

4) Western Illinois def. 5) Tennessee State 61-59

Semifinals

1) Little Rock def. 4) Western Illinois 82-57

3) Morehead State def. 2) UT-Martin 84-78

CHAMPIONSHIP

3) Morehead State def. 1) Little Rock 69-55

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE | MARCH 7-10

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: DRAKE

PROJECTED SEED: 11-12

Results

1st Round

5) Belmont def. 12) Valparaiso 86-61

11) Illinois Chicago def. 6) Southern Illinois 84-82 (2OT)

10) Evansville def. 7) Illinois State 59-53

9) Missouri State def. 8) Murray State 60-35

Quarterfinals

1) Indiana State def. 9) Missouri State 75-59

2) Drake def. 10) Evansville 79-58

3) Bradley def. 11) Illinois Chicago 74-47

4) Northern Iowa def. Belmont 67-62

Semifinals

1) Indiana State def. 4) Northern Iowa 94-72

2) Drake def. 3) Bradley 72-67

CHAMPIONSHIP

2) Drake def. 1) Indiana State 84-80

WEST COAST CONFERENCE | MARCH 7-12

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: SAINT MARY’S

PROJECTED SEED: 6

Results

1st Round

8) Pepperdine def. 9) Pacific 102-43

Second Round

5) San Diego def. 8) Pepperdine 57-52

6) Portland def. 7) Loyola Marymount 78-70

Quarterfinals

3) San Francisco def. 6) Portland 72-51

4) Santa Clara def. 5) San Diego 104-79

Semifinals

1) Saint Mary’s def. 4) Santa Clara 79-65

2) Gonzaga def. 3) San Francisco 89-77

CHAMPIONSHIP

1) Saint Mary’s def. 2) Gonzaga 69-60

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION | MARCH 8-12

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: CHARLESTON

PROJECTED SEED: 13

Results

1st Round

14) Hampton def. 11) Elon 56-55

13) William & Mary def. 12) North Carolina A&T 79-62

Second Round

5) Towson def. 13) William & Mary 67-56

6) Delaware def. 14) Hampton 80-50

7) Stony Brook def. 10) Northeastern 75-65

8) Monmouth def. 9) Campbell 90-67

Quarterfinal

1) Charleston def. 8) Monmouth 83-59

7) Stony Brook def. 2) Drexel 91-88 (2OT)

3) Hofstra def. 6) Delaware 73-58

5) Towson def. 4) UNC Wilmington 66-56

Semifinal

1) Charleston def. 5) Towson 61-56

7) Stony Brook def. 3) Hofstra 63-59

CHAMPIONSHIP

1) Charleston def. 7) Stony Brooke 82-79 (OT)

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE | MARCH 8-11

TOURNAMENT CHAMPION: SAMFORD

PROJECTED SEED: 12-13

Results

1st Round

7) East Tennessee State def. 10) VMI 98-66

8) Mercer def. 9) The Citadel 84-76

Quarterfinals

1) Samford def. 8) Mercer 70-57

7) East Tennessee State def. 2) UNC Greensboro 73-62

3) Chattanooga def. 6) Wofford 75-57

5) Furman def. 4) Western Carolina 79-76 (OT)

Semifinals

1) Samford def. 5) Furman 84-77

7) East Tennessee State def. 2) Chattanooga 85-84 (OT)

CHAMPIONSHIP

1) Samford def. 7) East Tennessee State 76-69

SUMMIT LEAGUE | MARCH 8-12

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

PROJECTED SEED: 15

Results

1st Round

8) Oral Roberts def. 9) South Dakota 77-62

Quarterfinals

1) South Dakota State def. 8) Oral Roberts 79-63

7) Denver def. 2) Kansas City 61-60

6) Omaha def. 3) North Dakota 73-72

4) St. Thomas def. North Dakota State 68-58

Semifinals

1) South Dakota State def. 4) St. Thomas 59-49

7) Denver def. 6) Omaha 66-63

CHAMPIONSHIP

1) South Dakota State def. 7) Denver 76-68

AMERICA EAST | MARCH 9-16

Regular Season Champion: Vermont

Tournament Sites: High seed hosts

Betting Favorite: Vermont (-250)

Dark Horse: Bryant (+850)

America East Quickie

Alright, I’m cheating a bit on the dark horse here, but they’re +1000 when you add Vermont’s odds to it! In all seriousness, this is Vermont’s to lose. Vermont has won the America East regular season title seven of the last eight seasons, and only twice have they not won the conference tournament to go with it: the COVID 2020 season where it was canceled, and in 2018 where UMBC won the conference tournament and went on to beat Virginia. They’re as heavy a favorite as you’ll see this March for a conference tournament, and the better bet would be whether you’d take Vermont or the field.

Player Spotlight: Quinton Mincey — UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell’s last regular season game against Maine was the only game Mincey started all season, but he’s been a monster off the bench for them all year long. For the season, Mincey is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on a respectable 34.6% from three. However, over his last 14 games, he’s been a major catalyst for the River Hawks. Mincey is averaging 19.1 points per game in that span, shooting 38.7% from three with a true shooting mark of 64.6%. UMass Lowell is the only team I realistically see as having a shot to knock of Vermont, and if they do, it will be because Mincey has been their late-rising star coming to the rescue.

Results

Quarterfinals

1) Vermont def. 8) Albany 75-72

2) UMass Lowell def. 7) UMBC 94-89 (OT)

3) Bryant def. 6) Maine 84-58

4) New Hampshire def. 5) Binghamton 77-64

Semifinals

1) Vermont def. 4) New Hampshire 66-59

2) UMass Lowell def. 3) Bryant 77-70

BIG SKY CONFERENCE | MARCH 9-13

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: MONTANA STATE

Projected Seed: 16

Results

1st Round

8) Idaho State def. Northern Arizona 68-60

10) Sacramento State def. 9) Idaho 72-64

Quarterfinals

10) Sacramento State def. 1) Eastern Washington 74-69

8) Idaho State def. 2) Northern Colorado 83-76

3) Montana def. 6) Portland State 87-81

5) Montana State def. 4) Weber State 91-82

Semifinals

3) Montana def. 8) Idaho State 72-58

5) Montana State def. 10) Sacramento State 74-71

CHAMPIONSHIP

5) Montana State def. 3) Montana 85-70

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE | MARCH 10-13

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: McNEESE STATE

Projected Seed: 12-13

Results

1st Round

8) New Orleans def. 5) Southeast Louisiana 78-66

7) Texas A&M-Commerce def. 6) Northwestern State 69-64

2nd Round

3) Nicholls def. 7) Texas A&M-Commerce 72-51

4) Lamar def. 8) New Orleans 71-57

Semifinals

1) McNeese State def. 4) Lamar 76-57

3) Nicholls def. 2) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81-73 (OT)

CHAMPIONSHIP

1) McNeese State def. 3) Nicholls 92-76

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE | MARCH 12-16

Regular Season Champion: North Carolina

Tournament Sites: Capital One Center (Washington, DC)

Betting Favorite: North Carolina (+150)

Dark Horse: Syracuse (+6500)

ACC Quickie

It all came down to North Carolina and Duke on the final day of the season, and the Tar Heels knocked off the Blue Devils for the second time this season, this time at Cameron Indoor, to clinch an outright ACC Title. Carolina has had their moments this season, but overall, they are a very good team who enter as a narrow favorite (+150) over Duke (+160) for the ACC Tournament.

Player Spotlight: Jared McCain — Duke

McCain had been Duke’s X-factor during their hot streak to end the season prior to their loss at home against North Carolina. On the season, McCain is averaging 13.6 points per game on 40.6% from three, but in February, the freshman sharpshooter has taken his game to another level, averaging 16 points per game as well as 6.4 rebounds to go with a 41% clip from deep. The Blue Devils naturally play through Filipowski, but McCain is their catalyst offensively. A hot tournament from him likely equals a Blue Devil tourney win.

Results

1st Round

10) NC State def. 15) Louisville 94-85

11) Boston College def. 14) Miami FL 81-65

12) Notre Dame def. 13) Georgia Tech 84-80

2nd Round

5) Wake Forest def. 12) Notre Dame 72-59

11) Boston College def. 6) Clemson 76-55

10) NC State def. 7) Syracuse 83-65

9) Florida State def. 8) Virginia Tech 86-76

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE | MARCH 12-17

Regular Season Champion: Richmond

Tournament Sites: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

Betting Favorite: Dayton (+150)

Dark Horse: VCU (+1400)

A10 Quickie

While Dayton has been ranked and rolling for most of the season, it’s been Richmond and Loyola Chicago who have been atop the league for the last month. The Spiders and Ramblers are a combined 16-4 since the start of February, but it’s been Loyola who’s remained white hot. Since February 1, the Ramblers have been a top 50 team in the country with a top 15 defense per barttorvik.com. With their lone loss in the last month coming at St. Bonaventure, the Ramblers have racked up wins over Dayton at home, George Mason twice, and Davidson twice.

Player Spotlight: DaRon Holmes — Dayton

Holmes is the best player on the best team, metrics-wise, in the league. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 21.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in A10 play, and over his last 11 games, he’s averaging 22.3 points per game on 57.6% shooting and 36.4% from deep.

Results

1st Round

10) La Salle def. 15) George Washington 61-60

14) Saint Louis def. 11) Rhode Island 74-71

12) Fordham def. 13) Davidson 71-63 (OT)

2nd Round

5) VCU def. 12) Fordham 69-62

6) Duquesne def. 14) Saint Louis 83-73

7) St. Bonaventure def. 10) La Salle 75-73

9) Saint Joseph’s 8) George Mason 64-57

BIG XII CONFERENCE | MARCH 12-16

Regular Season Champion: Houston

Tournament Sites: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO)

Betting Favorite: Houston (-150)

Dark Horse: Texas (+3000)

BIG XII Quickie

Houston’s transition from the AAC to the gauntlet that is the Big 12 has been smooth and dominant. Despite losing players to the NBA from last season, Kelvin Sampson simply reloaded and retooled. The Cougars enter play having won 14 of their last 15 games, including a 30-point home win over Kansas in their regular season finale. The backcourt combo of Jamal Shead and LJ Cryer has led the nation’s best defense to a top-3 turnover forced rate, the nation’s best steal rate, and KenPom’s eleventh ranked offense to boot. Despite this conference being so deep, it will be fascinating to see who can stop them, if anyone does.

Player Spotlight: Dylan Disu — Texas

Texas feels like a major dark horse here, but they’ve rattled off wins in three of their last four, two coming against tournament teams by double-digits. A large part for their recent stretch has been Dylan Disu, a player who helped lead the Longhorns to the Elite Eight a season ago. In conference play, Disu is making threes at an abnormal clip of 48.6% on four attempts per game, and his 17.2 points per game on 50.2% from the field is the kind of efficiency this team will need for a deep run. If all goes well, the Longhorns would avoid Houston until the title game, and a shot at a team they took to overtime at home would await.

Results

1st Round

11) Cincinnati def. 14) West Virginia 90-85

12) UCF def. 13) Oklahoma State 77-62

2nd Round

5) BYU def. 12) UCF 87-73

11) Cincinnati def. 6) Kansas 72-52

10) Kansas State def. 7) Texas 78-74

8) TCU def. 9) Oklahoma 77-70

CONFERENCE USA | MARCH 12-16

Regular Season Champion: Sam Houston State

Tournament Sites: Propst Arena (Huntsville, AL)

Betting Favorite: Louisiana Tech (+115)

Dark Horse: Jacksonville State (+2500)

C-USA Quickie

Louisiana Tech felt like the consensus favorite to win the regular season title as the season wound down, but a late season slip-up at home to Sam Houston State gave it all away. The Bearkats, picked to finish sixth in preseason polls, won seven straight to end the season in Chris Mudge’s first season as head coach after Jason Hooten left for New Mexico State. This is sure to be a tightly contested conference tournament as six of the nine teams are ranked in KenPom’s top 200.

Player Spotlight: Isaiah Crawford — Louisiana Tech

Predicted by many to be the conference player of the year, Crawford did not disappoint. Averaging 18 and 6 in C-USA play, Crawford has led the way for the Bulldogs alongside Texas Tech transfer, Daniel Batcho. Over the last six games, Crawford is averaging just shy of 20 points and 8 rebounds to go with 2.2 blocks per game. He’s also shooting 42.3% from deep in that span as he’s gotten hot at the right time.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE | MARCH 12-16

Regular Season Champion: Quinnipiac

Tournament Sites: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ)

Betting Favorite: Fairfield (+175)

Dark Horse: Niagara (+1600)

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE | MARCH 13-17

Regular Season Champion: South Florida

Tournament Sites: Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX)

Betting Favorite: Florida Atlantic (+185)

Dark Horse: UAB (+1600)

Results

1st Round

11) Temple def. 14) UTSA 64-61

12) Wichita State def. 13) Rice 88-81

BIG EAST | MARCH 13-16

Regular Season Champion: UConn

Tournament Sites: Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY)

Betting Favorite: UConn (-150)

Dark Horse: St. John’s (+1000)

Results

1st Round

6) Villanova def. 11) DePaul 58-57

7) Providence def. 10) Georgetown 74-56

9) Xavier def. 8) Butler 76-72

BIG TEN | MARCH 13-17

Regular Season Champion: Purdue

Tournament Sites: Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)

Betting Favorite: Purdue (+100)

Dark Horse: Ohio State (+3500)

Results

1st Round

11) Penn State def. 14) Michigan 66-57

12) Maryland def. 13) Rutgers 65-51

BIG WEST | MARCH 13-16

Regular Season Champion: UC Irvine

Tournament Sites: Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, NV)

Betting Favorite: UC Irvine (-200)

Dark Horse: Long Beach State (+1100)

Results

1st Round

5) UC Riverside def. 8) Cal State Bakersfield 83-78

7) Cal State Northridge def. 6) UC Santa Barbara 87-84 (OT)

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE | MARCH 13-16

Regular Season Champion: Norfolk State

Tournament Sites: Norfolk Scope (Norfolk, VA)

Betting Favorite: Norfolk State (+180)

Dark Horse: Delaware State (+1000)

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE | MARCH 13-16

Regular Season Champion: Utah State

Tournament Sites: Thomas & Mack Center (Paradise, NV)

Betting Favorite: San Diego State (+275)

Dark Horse: N/A (Fresno State only team over +1000 at +30000)

Results

1st Round

6) New Mexico def. 11) Air Force 82-56

7) Colorado State def. 10) San Jose State 72-62

9) Fresno State def. 8) Wyoming 77-73

PAC-12 CONFERENCE | MARCH 13-16

Regular Season Champion: Arizona

Tournament Sites: T-Mobile Arena (Paradise, NV)

Betting Favorite: Arizona (-175)

Dark Horse: Utah (+1100)

Results

1st Round

5) UCLA def. 12) Oregon State 67-57

6) Utah def. 11) Arizona State 90-57

10) Stanford def. 7) California 87-76 (OT)

9) USC def. 8) Washington 80-74

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE | MARCH 13-17

Regular Season Champion: Tennessee

Tournament Sites: T-Mobile Arena (Paradise, NV)

Betting Favorite: Tennessee (+140)

Dark Horse: South Carolina (+6000)

Results

1st Round

11) Georgia def. 14) Missouri 64-59

12 Arkansas def. 13) Vanderbilt 90-85 (OT)

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE | MARCH 13-16

Regular Season Champion: Grambling State

Tournament Sites: T-Mobile Arena (Paradise, NV)

Betting Favorite: Grambling State (+250)

Dark Horse: Bethune-Cookman (+1000)

Results

1st Round

1) Grambling State def. 8) Alabama State 56-50

7) Alabama A&M def. 2) Alcorn State 75-63

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE | MARCH 13-16

Regular Season Champion: Grand Canyon

Tournament Sites: Orleans Arena (Paradise, NV)

Betting Favorite: Grand Canyon (-150)

Dark Horse: Stephen F. Austin (+2000)

Results

1st Round

8) Cal Baptist def. 5) Utah Valley 74-63 (OT)

6) Stephen F. Austin def. 7) Abilene Christian 60-57

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE | MARCH 14-16

Regular Season Champion: Toledo

Tournament Sites: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH)

Betting Favorite: Akron (+155)

Dark Horse: Miami (OH) (+1600)