RECAP: Vols give up 4 runs in top of 9th inning, drop game two of series 8-5 to Ole Miss

After scoring three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to take a one-run lead, Tennessee gave up four runs in the top of the final frame and lost game two of its series with Ole Miss 8-5.

Drew Beam didn’t look his best again and gave up 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER and three home runs in his 5.1 innings. He didn’t get tagged with the loss since UT took the lead back after he left the game, but this was his second-straight start in which he gave up more three or more runs after going through the non-conference schedule with only one start where he allowed more than one run (he gave up two to Albany).

Ole Miss starter Liam Doyle struck out 10 Vols in his six innings and had just one inning of trouble until he got pulled. Tennessee’s offense put up two in the second frame off a Hunter Ensley home run with a man on base that gave UT a 2-1 lead.

The Rebels tied the game right back up in the top of the third, and the offense went innings 3-6 without scoring.

Ole Miss took the lead in the sixth when Beam allowed a solo home run. He gave up two consecutive singles and Vitello pulled him and put in AJ Russell, who’s just one appearance removed from being out nearly a month. A throwing error from Cal Stark allowed a run for the Rebels to the first batter Russell faced, putting Mississippi up two after Russell walked two batters but managed to escape the half inning without allowing more than the one run.

Doyle struck out two of three in the bottom of inning, but the Vols started the seventh with two-straight base hits and Ole Miss went to the bullpen. Dylan Dreiling drew a full-count walk to load the bases, and UT pushed across a run on a fielder’s choice and another run when the shortstop threw the ball into the crowd trying to get the out at first.

After seven innings, the game was tied 4-4.

Russell gave up a single in the top of the eighth but got three outs without giving up a run, and Tennessee took the lead in the B8 when Stark drew a walk then got to second on a wild pitch. Christian Moore singled next, and Blake Burke gave the Vols a one-run lead with a single that nearly left the park in right field.

In the top of the ninth, Russell gave up a lead-off walk, a sac fly that put the runner in scoring position and then a run-scoring, game-tying double. At this point, Russell was near the 60-ish pitch mark, and Vitello still kept him in the game. Russell gave out an intentional walk then another walk, on four pitches, to load the bases.

Vitello finally switched pitchers, and brought in Aaron Combs. Combs gave up a single to the first batter he faced that scored two runs and then a groundout to second that plated another run. Ole Miss ends up with four runs on two hits and a three-run lead.

UT managed a double and a walk with two outs but ended up losing the game with three strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.

The two teams face off Sunday in the series rubber match with the game starting at 1 PM EST.