ESPN names James Pearce the top pass rusher in all of college football

In their continuing offseason college football content, ESPN has ranked the top pass rushers in all of college football. Unsurprisingly, Tennessee’s James Pearce landed at the top of the list, following a breakout sophomore season.

Pearce, a former five-star prospect according to On3, filled the shoes of Byron Young — and then some. The 6-5, 242 pound edge rusher exploded onto the scene in the season opener against Virginia, getting home for two sacks. He single-handedly wrecked Spencer Rattler and South Carolina, racking up pressure after pressure. Pearce finished his season strong in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa, registering a sack, a forced fumble, and a pick six for good measure.

The hype train is rolling here, and for good reason. Here’s ESPN on why he checked in at No. 1 in their rankings.

He was seventh nationally with 10 sacks and fifth with 11 sacks created (first pressures on what eventually became sacks). He boasted a 19% pressure rate (third nationally) and created pressure within 2.5 seconds of the snap on 10% of his pass rushes (also third). He brought down the quarterback at least once in eight of 13 games, and he created at least three pressures in eight contests, including five of his last six. He was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded SEC defensive lineman. (Bill Connelly, ESPN)

That production, along with an elite combo of frame and athleticism, is why Pearce is widely regarded as the best non-quarterback prospect heading into the fall, looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, there’s already been some chatter about the Charlotte native going No. 1 overall.

Pearce will lead a stout defensive front once again this fall, now fully developed by SEC legend Rodney Garner. He’ll be joined by big man Omari Thomas, along with a ton of experienced depth like Dominic Bailey, Bryson Eason and Omarr Norman-Lott. Younger players like Tyre West and Daevin Hobbs will have chances to make some noise as well.

Tennessee has some questions to answer in the secondary, but those will be easier riddles to solve with Pearce flying off of the edge. With another offseason of development, does Pearce have another level to him? He might, which is a scary thought for Tennessee opponents this year.