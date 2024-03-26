Tennessee OL coach Glen Elarbee talks development of Lance Heard

Tennessee is currently underway on a bit of a reshuffle up front on the offensive line this spring, but that job is easier when you’re able to bring in elite talent. The Volunteers picked up a massive transfer commitment from Lance Heard this offseason, who was a former five-star prospect in the class of 2023.

Heard initially landed at LSU, but transferred after just one season with the Tigers. He was considered the No. 2 tackle in the class during his cycle, according to On3. Upon landing in Knoxville, Heard is expected to fill the starting left tackle role this fall.

“I think he’s adjusting really, really well,” Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee said on Monday. “He’s done it the right way: stayed quiet, learned and interjects when he needs to. He has flashed and some really good bright spots. He’s still young, and we’re still working on some things technique-wise, but man, he comes to work every single day. The room loves him.”

The 6-6, 335 pound tackle appeared in all 12 games for LSU last season, mainly as a reserve or special teams player. Heard made one start on the year, coming against Army. With Gerald Mincey out the door and at Kentucky, the path is clear for Heard to start for Tennessee as a sophomore.

“The guy has unbelievable length and natural ability,” Elarbee said. “So, protecting the passer is going to be a big improvement, and he’s just a big human. The ability to go move 4i’s in the run game, I felt like (Darnell Wright), that’s where he changed our run game a lot. He’d go and just dent a 4i. I feel like Lance is going to have that ability too.

“He’s really just going through his first offseason. So, some of the intricacies of just learning the game inside and out, he knows it, but experience and reps just build that bank of what’s going on and how to adjust to certain situations. I think that’s just part of his growth and development.”

Mincey’s move out and Heard’s move in have put John Campbell at right tackle this spring. Standouts Cooper Mays and Javontez Spraggins return on the interior, while Andrej Karic works back from injury. Tennessee’s offensive line is seemingly set, and Elarbee is working to build that depth in these 15 practices this spring.

For Heard, it’s simply about settling in and adjusting to a very different offense, filled with pace. On the surface, this certainly seems like a pretty big upgrade for Tennessee up front. We know how good this rushing attack can be, and it sound like Elarbee is excited about the prospects of Dylan Sampson and company running behind the massive frame of Heard.

“I think he’s right on schedule, right where he needs to be,” Elarbee said. “I’m enjoying getting to walk in every day and see his face in the meeting room.”