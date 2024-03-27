Report: Tennessee RB Cam Seldon to miss the rest of spring with shoulder injury

Football is back, at least in spring form, which means the injury bug has returned. Sophomore running back Cam Seldon is the latest to hit the injury report, according to Volquest. The report says that Seldon suffered a shoulder injury and has already undergone surgery to repair it.

Seldon will miss the remainder of the spring session and will rehab throughout the summer. He is expected back by the fall.

Seldon joins true freshman Peyton Lewis on the sidelines, who also went through surgery upon arriving on campus. This leaves Tennessee pretty thin at running back for the rest of the spring, with just Dylan Sampson, Khalifa Keith and DeSean Bishop left on the depth chart.

As a true freshman, Seldon appeared in 12 games for Tennessee. The former four-star athlete got his first true action in the backfield against UConn, handling six carries that went for 35 yards. Following Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright opting out of the bowl game, Seldon backed up Dylan Sampson against Iowa, which gave us a 2024 preview.

In the Citrus Bowl, Seldon carried the ball 13 times for 55 yards. The 6-2, 222 pound back should slide right back into the RB2 role once he’s healthy again.

For now though, Bishop and Keith are going to get plenty of reps and should be fully up to speed heading into the fall.